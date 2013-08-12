Indian Television Market Witnessing Huge Momentum

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The television market in India represents one of the most dynamic segments of the consumer electronics markets in India. According to a new report by RNCOS, “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015”, the rapid technological advancements have introduced a revolution of sleeker and better picture quality models in the television market in the country. This has led to a growth in the demand for LED televisions over LCDs or plasma televisions. Moreover, efforts on the part of various players to offer affordable and eco-friendly variants to people coupled with adoption of massive promotional and advertising strategies, are acting as driving forces for the market.



According to our report, the demand for LED televisions has been increasing due to its various performance advantages like better picture quality, lesser power consumption and advanced features. Further, it has been observed that although the demand for LCDs and CRT televisions is declining, still it is expected that the demand from lower income groups and the rural areas will drive these market for a next few years. The low penetration in the rural market is set to provide ample growth opportunities to the players to increase their market base.



The report “Indian Television Market Outlook to 2015” provides an in depth analysis of the television market in India. It has given the volume-wise market forecasts till 2015 for the total television market along with their segments CRT & flat panel televisions and various product types under flat panel televisions like LED, LCD and Plasma televisions. Further, the size and regional bifurcation of the television market and their segments has been highlighted in the report. In addition, various industry trends and growth drivers have been identified to provide a clear picture of the market. Moreover, competitive landscape covering business overview, strategic analysis and recent developments of major players have also been covered in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM608.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM479.htm)

- Global Consumer Electronics Market Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM471.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Computer%20&%20electronics.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.