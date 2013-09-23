Indian Trade Center to Host Award Ceremony at Iitf, 2013

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- IndianTradeCenter.com [ http://www.indiantradecenter.com ], one of India's largest B2B portal has planned to organise and host an award distribution ceremony in order to recognise and congratulate the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) for their hard-work, prosperity and growth.



These awards are meant to encourage all those businesses which have conquered heights in the past few years and are continuing to do so at a fabulous pace. The industries and companies taking part in this award function are around 150 in count and belong to different domains (e.g. healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturer) from the whole businesses and trading sectors. The concept behind this show is to give the businesses and trades a chance to know their actual audience and connect with them, so that buyer-supplier relationship can be understood in an innovative manner.



IITF (India International Trade Fair), 2013 is the biggest trade fair in the Indian history and has been hosted since the year 1980. It has always witnessed an audience as large as 3 million people and thus the award ceremony is sure to get a big hit due to the targeted audience and the innovative concept IndianTradeCenter.com has planned. For more details, go to: http://www.tradeshow.indiantradecenter.com



About IndianTradeCenter.com

IndianTradeCenter.com is one of India's largest B2B portals that connect suppliers from a large variety of domains with the potential buyers all over the world. The platform is engaged in making businesses, especially those at the small and intermediate levels, to grow and take their trading at an international level so that India can mark its presence amongst the top business leaders in Global market scene.



Corporate Office:

Voivo Infotech Pvt Ltd, B-3, Sector - 7 Noida Authority, Noida Uttar Pradesh - 201301, India



Contact Person

Daman Singh Bedi (Zonal Head)

+91-8588875078

E-mail :daman@voivoinfotech.com

tradeshow@voivoinfotech.com

Skype: bedi.daman