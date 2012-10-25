Indian Urea Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Urea is an organic compound used widely as a fertilizer in the agriculture sector. Initially discovered as a naturally occurring chemical, it was later found that it can also be produced synthetically. It is now the most consumed nitrogenous fertilizer in the world. Realizing the importance of urea in the Indian agriculture sector, the government put it under state control so that it remains accessible to Indian farmers at a lower cost. However, changes in government policies over the last decade have made the urea industry unattractive to enter. Although demand for urea grew consistently in the last decade, there was no improvement in the production capacity leading to supply shortages and a heavy imports dependency. The urea investment policy in 2008 tried to encourage investment in the natural gas based urea plants but failed to insulate producers from natural gas price volatility.



http://www.reportstack.com/product/90831/indian-urea-industry-major-policy-decisions-made-to-address-the-supply-shortage-and-curb-subsidy-expenditure.html