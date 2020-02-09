Indian Visa on Arrival Promotes Tourism

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2020 -- In a bid to promote tourism, the Government of India has launched India Visa On Arrival option for citizens of 180 countries.



It's interesting to note that the service was initially offered to tourists but it has now been expanded to business travelers and medical visitors as well. It has saved them a lot of hassle that was caused due to the traditional application process that was time consuming as well.



Any visitor, who is planning on coming to India but doesn't want to stay for more than 180 days in the country can benefit from the option. India Visa Application process has also been simplified with support offered in 98 languages.



Travelers who want to avail of the option can make their payments in 136 currencies that are accepted for the visa application. But it is important to understand that there have been dynamic changes to Immigration and Visa Policy of India in 2019.



As a result, it's important for all holidaymakers, business travelers and medical tourists to be aware of the Indian Visa eligibility requirements. Moreover there are different visa classes available for visitors to India, which should be taken into account as well.



Some of preconditions for visa on arrival option include passport validity for six months, return ticket from India, a reference from India and the home country of the traveler, payment method like PayPal, debit or credit card, and more. Travelers can know more about the option and making online applications at https://www.india-visa-gov.in.



About India Visa Online Limited

The company established in 2014 is known for its top notch and specialized online visa application services to India for the benefit of travelers.



Media Contact



India Visa Online Limited

Address: 12, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, 110001

Email: info@evisa-India.org.in

Website: https://www.india-visa-gov.in