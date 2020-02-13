Indian Visa Rejections Rise Because of Not Meeting Photo Requirements

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- As India visa rejections have increased because of not meeting photo requirements, India Visa Online Limited has unveiled a helpful guide that simply explains India Visa Photo Requirements for visitors to the country.



With India Visa Online option, things have been made easier for tourists, business travelers and medical tourists to the country. However lately there has been a rise in these visa application rejections because they don't meet the photo requirements.



India Visa Online Limited explains that all supporting documents for the application need to be in soft copy only. PDF, JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF and other similar file formats need to used, to upload the documents on the India visa website. If that option doesn't work then the documents should be emailed to the given address.



As far as the photograph is concerned, it needs to reflect the applicant's face clearly. Blurry images are not accepted. All facial features, hair and skin marks should be visible in the photograph. It's because the immigration officers need to clearly identify the applicants during their travels.



According to the Government of India specifications, the photograph should be 350 pixel by 350 pixel, in height and width. That's about 2 inches in size and the photograph can be uploaded from mobile phones and other devices. The default size should be around 1 MB for the photograph to be uploaded easily.



From checking the size of the photograph to pictures with spectacles, head scarf, using the portrait mode etc. India Visa Online Limited covers all crucial information in its useful guide.



