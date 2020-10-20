Indian Wedding Return Gifts Online Shop Explains Its Safety Procedures Among Pandemic

Jaipur, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- COVID19 pandemic has been going on for months and hasn't been over yet. Since it was discovered in December 2019, it has infected over 40 million people around the world. In India alone, it has infected nearly 8 million people. All of the industrial and retail sectors, including online stores, are affected. One of the renowned Indian traditional wedding items online stores, Boontoon, performs safety procedures to prevent the virus from spreading.



Boontoon, an online shop specializing in Indian wedding return gifts, has announced its safety procedure to protect all of its gift items at their warehouse. The company has hired a team to sanitize all of the gift items at their warehouse regularly. The company representative Amit Khemka said, "Some of our wedding return gifts are made from materials that allow viruses to stay. Therefore, we decided to clean all of our wedding return collection to give safety to our consumers and peace of mind when they arrived at their home." Boontoon performed health and safety procedures to prevent coronavirus from spreading by sanitizing all of the gift items, and all of the staff adhere to proper safety protocols. "Our customers and our staff health and safety are the most important. At Boontoon warehouse, using a facemask and cleaning the hand before working is mandatory. So that our staff and warehouse stay clean. And we guarantee, our products are safe to deliver to your address", said one of the staff.



Boontoon is a prominent traditional Indian wedding return gift and wedding favor. They provide various kinds of handcrafted traditional wedding return gift items and metal/silver appliances such as White Metal Duck Shaped Bowl, Silver coloured Twin bowl set, Flat Wooden Tray with Stone Work, handcrafted wooden items, and many more. They strive to provide high-quality handicraft items at affordable prices. The website has easy navigation for the best shopping experience. In addition to spoiling the customers, they also provide FREE SHIPPING across India, and International shipping is also available.



About Boontoon

Boontoon is a reliable online shop that provides traditional wedding return gift items and other ethnic & traditional wooden Indian handicraft items. They provide traditional wedding items that are made of german silver, marble, brass metal, wood, oxidized metal, crystals, and much more. For more information, please visit Boontoon official page at www.boontoon.com.



