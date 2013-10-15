Indian Women Ethnic Wear Market on a Growth Trajectory

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- According to our new research report by RNCOS, “Booming Women Ethnic Wear Market in India Forecast to 2015”, the women ethnic wear market in India is witnessing growth on the back of various factors like increase in the women workforce leading to a rise in their purchasing power, increasing awareness about fashion trends coupled with advantages provided by the ethnic wear apparels like comfort and ease. Moreover, contemporary ethnic wear or Indo-western wear is also gaining popularity among India’s youth and is expected to drive the ethnic wear market. In lieu of the growing demand for women ethnic wear, many manufacturers are coming up with new styles, fabrics and patterns to capture a large segment of the market.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Booming Women Ethnic Wear Market in India Forecast to 2015”, by RNCOS which is spread in 45 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the women ethnic wear market in India. It has provided the market forecasts till 2015 for all segments of women ethnic wear - saree, salwar kameez, kurti and lehenga. The women ethnic wear market has been further divided into two product class: mass and premium. The market forecast till 2015 of both type has been provided.



Further, regional analysis of the saree, salwar kameez, kurti/kurta and lehenga market, with a focus on consumer preference has been covered in the report. Major trends along with marketing and distribution strategies of players have also been discussed in the report to gain a complete understanding of the industry. Further, a brief business overview of the major players along with their stores has also been covered in the report.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- Indian Women Ethnic Wear Market Witnessing Growth in Store Count

- Sarees garner the majority share of the women ethnic wear market

- The lehenga market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during 2013-2015

- Manufacturers are adopting unique marketing strategies to penetrate into the market



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM616.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Women Innerwear Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM609.htm)

- Indian Women Wear Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM609.htm)

- Women Western Wear Market in India Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM400.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.