Indian Women Ethnic Wear Market Witnessing Growth in Store Count

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Ethnic wear, which was hugely popular among the older women population earlier, is fast gaining popularity among the younger women population also. The women’s ethnic wear market primarily comprises sarees, salwar kameez, kurti’s and lehengas. According to a new report by RNCOS, “Booming Women Ethnic Wear Market in India Forecast to 2015”, with the growing demand for women ethnic wear in the Indian market, manufacturers are increasing their presence across the country with penetration in tier II and tier III cities, along with growth in tier I cities.



According to our report, manufacturers are opening new stores across the country to capture a huge market base by incorporating the strategy of growth through expansion. For instance, BIBA has planned to reach 150 stores by 2013 with expansion plans in cities like Pathankot, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Allahabad and Cuttack to name a few. Moreover, various manufacturers are also investing in extensive R&D to identify the trends prevailing in the market. Further, they are also relying on tactics like giving discounts to first few customers in newly opened stores along with extensive advertising strategies for achieving brand recognition in new markets.



The report “Booming Women Ethnic Wear Market in India Forecast to 2015” provides an indepth analysis of the women ethnic wear market in India. It has provided the market forecasts till 2015 for all segments of women ethnic wear - saree, salwar kameez, kurti and lehenga. The women ethnic wear market has been further divided into two product class: mass and premium. The market forecast till 2015 of both type has been provided.



Further, regional analysis of the saree, salwar kameez, kurti/kurta and lehenga market, with a focus on consumer preference has been covered in the report. The report has also provided a brief overview of the marketing and the distribution strategies being adopted by various manufacturers, to build a clear understanding of the market environment. In addition, various industry trends, having the capability to shape the market in the future, have been identified. Moreover, competitive landscape covering business overview of major players has also been covered in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM616.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Indian Women Innerwear Market Forecast to 2015 (http://rncos.com/Report/IM609.htm)

- Indian Women Wear Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM609.htm)

- Women Western Wear Market in India Outlook 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM400.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



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