Indian Women Wear Market Growing Strong

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- According to our new research report, “Indian Women Wear Market Forecast to 2015”, with increasing personal disposable income and rising number of working women, the Indian women wear market is witnessing rapid growth from past few years and this trend is expected to continue in future as well. As per our analysis, the Indian women wear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2013-2015.



The industry is witnessing several changes as the consumer behavior, preference and lifestyle of Indian women is changing. The increasing influence of western culture and rising female working class are fueling the robust growth of the women’s western wear market. This is the reason why growth of western wear is more than that of ethnic wear. However, the growth of innerwear segment is highest of all in the women’s wear market.



The share of organized market is still very less as compared to unorganized market, although it is gradually increasing. With the organized retail industry booming in India and concept of online retailing is catching pace, expansion strategies adopted by companies will definitely give a new direction to the women’s apparel industry. The share of rural market has also started increasing, as rural people have started spending more on apparels.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Indian Women Wear Market Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS spread over in 75 pages provides detailed analysis of the Indian women wear market. The report divides the women wear market into three major segments: western wear, ethnic wear and innerwear. The western wear market has been further segmented into denim, t-shirt, shirt and trouser. Similarly, the ethnic wear and innerwear market is also segmented into saree and salwar kameez & lingerie and nightwear, respectively. Detailed historic and future perspective has been provided with all data forecasted till 2015.



Additionally, the report studies the market of fashion accessories and its major segments. Our analysts have closely studied and provided market forecast till 2015 of all the segments. In order to provide a complete snapshot of the industry, we have also identified the prevailing trends that are providing new direction to the industry. Lastly, major key players of this industry have also been covered with focus on their business overview and industry activities.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The Indian women wear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2013-2015.

- Innerwear segment is the fastest growing segment of Indian women wear market.

- Private label brands are gaining momentum.

- Artificial jewellery market is growing more than 20%.



