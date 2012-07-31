Indiana Sheet Metal Parts - AMSN Serves The Hoosier State With Machined Parts

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The last day of July is among us this summer of 2012 and companies nationwide are preparing for the usual increase in business in August. One of them is the American Machine Shops Network which announced today its now offering sheet metal parts and fabricated components from Indiana-based manufacturers and CNC machine shops at http://mfgpartners.net/cnc-machine-shop According to AMSN the shops serve Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, Hammond, Bloomington, Muncie, South Bend, Gary, Anderson, Terre Haute, and other cities in the great state of Indiana.



Peter Swafford, spokesperson for MFGpartners.net, and committee board member of ILG said hundreds of businesses across the country as well as in Canada are turning to AMSN to locate trusted, quality-focused precision CNC machine shops, foundries, metal fabricators, mold making facilities, precision CNC machining specialists and other custom manufacturers at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-cnc-machining-services. According to Swafford, approved vendors on the site are all equipped with state-of-the-art horizontal, vertical and other CNC machines engineered to provide high-quality, accurate and fully tested machined products and components made from various metal and plastic materials.



“Known as the Crossroads of America, Indiana is an important and growing marketplace for the U.S. economy with world class manufacturers approved by AMSN for their commitment to quality and capabilities in meeting customer requirements,” said Swafford. He concluded, “The American Machine Shops Network is proud of being the leading choice for companies across the nation and beyond sourcing for a U.S. manufacturer capable of producing made-to-order parts in all quantities, from a single prototype to 100,000 pieces and more at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-metal-machining-services.”



Indiana engineers, organizations and small to large businesses can now submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



