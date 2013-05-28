Indianapolis Beauty School the Salon Professional Academy Hosts Successful Career Fair

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Beauticians are professionals that can make an individual feel good on the inside and look good on the outside. Although making the choice to go to beauty school is an enormous decision, there are many benefits to be considered such as a flexible schedule, quicker entrance into the work force, and the chance for individuals to express themselves everyday through a rewarding career.



For the past few years, one Indianapolis beauty school, The Salon Professional Academy has dedicated itself to training well-prepared graduates for the beauty industry. The academy, which has several branches across the United States, is a 9,000 square foot educational facility complete with the latest equipment for hair, nail, and skin care, as well was student lounges, classrooms, and office areas. The Salon Professional Academy provides courses for aspiring cosmetologists, estheticians, and manicurists.



“We know it is crucial for students to have real world practice while in training and we provide that experience,” states an article on the beauty school Indiana website. “We train students in business skills necessary to ensure their success in the industry after graduation.”



On April 22, 2013, The Salon Professional Academy joined forces with diverse salons to host their annual job fair, which provides students with the opportunity to develop contacts with local salons and apply for work. This particular beauty schools in Indiana has a job placement rate of 82 percent and credits job fairs as one important way to find positions in the industry.



Representatives of major salons such as Solutions, Reflections, Great Clips, Fade, Adara Day Spa, Sport Clips, and Glamor Girls were present to meet with the 40 attendees, all of whom came prepared with resumes. Fade Salon did an extensions demo on a student to show the job fair’s prospective employees the type of services offered at the salon.



Seven students obtained an interview with the salons that attended the fair.



Individuals interested in learning more about the cosmetology school in Indiana can visit The Salon Professional Academy’s website for more information.



About The Salon Professional Academy

The Salon Professional Academy's objective is to produce highly trained, well prepared graduates for salons and spas. The beauty school is committed to excellence in cosmetology arts and sciences education. Educational systems and programs are updated constantly to keep the student's interests first and The Salon Professional Academy’s educational quality high. The Salon Professional Academy has contacts for placement with more than 1,000 salons using their system and more than 6,000 Redken salons worldwide. For more information, please visit http://kokomotspa.com