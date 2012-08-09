Indianapolis Divorce Attorneys from Adler Law LLC Offer Divorce 101 Tips on How to File

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- According to statistics, half of all marriages end in divorce. These sobering numbers show just how important it is to understand the process of filing for divorce.



Michael J. Adler, one of the Indianapolis divorce attorneys from Adler Law LLC, understands how stressful and confusing filing for divorce can be. As part of specializing in divorce and family law, Adler takes the time to help his clients understand everything there is to know about getting a divorce. To assist people who are considering one, Adler recently wrote a “Divorce 101” article filled with tips and advice about what it entails.



As Adler noted in his new article, the process of divorce is initiated by either party by filing a Petition for Dissolution with the court. The party who files this document is thereafter called the “Petitioner” and the other party is called the “Respondent.”



Currently, the court costs for filing a Petition for Dissolution is $159.00, payable to the Clerk of the Court. This fee is non-refundable. Usually, Adler wrote, the petitioner will not only file the Petition for Dissolution but will also file a petition requesting a preliminary or provisional order.



“The purpose of this petition is to request the court to set a hearing at which matters such as possession of the marital residence, temporary custody of the children, temporary support and temporary possession of property, payment of debt and payment of attorneys’ fees will be determined,” the Indianapolis divorce lawyers said, adding that it is also possible at the preliminary hearing stage to request a restraining order restraining a spouse from harassing the other or from transferring property without his or her permission.



If the parties can reach an agreement with the assistance of their attorneys that will bind the parties during the pendency of the divorce, Adler explained, the agreement can be prepared in written form, signed by the parties and submitted to the Court in lieu of a litigated hearing.



Adler noted that while some divorces start off by being very contentious and end up with all issues being resolved by the parties in a settlement, the opposite may also occur.



“It is also true that many divorces begin in an agreeable fashion and end up being resolved through a litigated final hearing.”



As for how the “date of separation” is determined, Adler said the date of the filing of a Petition for Dissolution generally determines this, even though the parties may have physically separated before or after the date the petition is filed. A court has the discretion to use any date between separation and the final hearing date to value property.



About Adler Law Firm LLC

Michael J. Adler has practiced law in Central Indiana for more than ten years. He concentrates his practice on personal injury, family law, bankruptcy, estate planning and general litigation. Adler has had significant experience litigating disputes in both Indiana State and Federal courts.



For more information, please visit http://adlerlawonline.com