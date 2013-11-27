Indianapolis Sport & Fitness Show Will Be Held in Indianapolis from January 3rd-5th, 2014

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Our “New Year, New You!” show is focused on educating & encouraging Hoosiers to kick start the new year off right with new health & fitness methods for a better sustainable health. 250+ health & fitness exhibitors, FREE health screenings, Nutrition advice, FREE Samples, 50+ Sports & FREE Interacting activities for all attendees including the NFL PLAY 60 Zone from the Indianapolis Colts, a 6,000 sqft Skateboard Park w/live professional entertainment, Archery & Tennis Lessons, Cornhole Tournaments, Golf Driving Simulator & various LIVE Exercise sessions every hour in our Fitness Zone. More information can be found at our website at http://www.SportShowIndiana.com. Get lean & mean in 2014 & kick start your new year off right by attending the largest 3 day sport & fitness show in Indiana!



WHAT: Indianapolis Sport & Fitness Show

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds; Indianapolis, IN

WHEN: January 3rd-5th, 2014 (Fri 3pm-7pm; Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 10am-5pm)

PRICE: General Admission: $10.00; Kids 5 & under: FREE

CONTACT: Info@SportShowIndiana.com; (317)809-0669; http://www.SportShowIndiana.com