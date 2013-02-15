Indianapolis Watches and Jewelry Store Hofmeister Personal Jeweler Gives Back to the Community

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- As anyone who has spent time selecting the perfect ring or watch knows quite well, buying jewelry can be an immensely personal experience. From choosing an engagement ring to picking out a watch that will be handed down from generation to generation, it is important to work with a jewelry company that truly understands the importance of customer service.



In many cases, however, jewelry stores that are found in malls and other big box locations do not offer the friendly and knowledgeable service that customers need and deserve.



An Indianapolis jewelry store has been getting a lot of attention lately for its outstanding customer service that goes above and beyond what most stores offer. Hofmeister Personal Jewelers, an Indianapolis watches and jewelry company, is a family-owned company that has one main goal: to be the best and most successful jewelry store in America. For customers who are looking for the best quality watches Indianapolis area Hofmeister Personal Jewelers offers a wide selection.



In order to achieve this, the jewelers in Indianapolis focus on three key areas: their team of employees, their customers, and their community.



For example, employees are thought of as members of the Hofmeister’s extended family, and everything possible is done to encourage both their personal and professional growth.



Customers are also treated in the best way possible; instead of thinking of them as merely people looking for bracelets, earrings or wedding rings Indianapolis based Hofmeister Personal Jewelers truly cares about each and every person who walks through the door.



“We will provide each one with a positively outrageous experience in our store - one they rave to others about,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the staff tries hard to make each experience an extension of the moment they are privileged to help them celebrate. This is one reason why couples who are looking for engagement rings in Indianapolis often shop at Hofmeister Personal Jewelers.



In addition, the staff at Hofmeister Personal Jewelers has a strong commitment to their local community. Because they understand that many people are going through challenges right now—whether it is a financial crisis or health issue or other personal matter—the company supports the community with its time, its facility, and its financial resources.



“We are committed to the principle that true success comes when we are able to give back more than we receive.”



Anybody who would like to know more about Hofmeister Personal Jewelry is welcome to visit the company’s website; there, they can read about the company’s history and its wide range of services. For example, those who wish to place a custom order for a ring set with diamonds Indianapolis Hofmeister Personal Jewelry is ready and willing to help.



About Hofmeister Personal Jewelry

Hofmeister Personal Jewelry is a full-service jewelry store located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The family-owned company features a wide variety of high quality watches, rings, bracelets and other items. Customers can shop for jewelry that is in stock or they may also place a custom order. The store also handles repairs, and can fix nearly all types of fine jewelry. For more information, please visit http://www.hofmeister.com