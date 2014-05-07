Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- 'India: Regulatory Changes Coupled with Industry Consolidation Will Unlock New Growth Stage', a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of India's mobile and fixed telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the India market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides a comprehensive study of the Indian telecommunication market by analyzing trends, near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband, mobile and pay-TV sectors, as well as key regulatory trends.



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Key Findings



India's mobile market, with penetration at 71.6%, generated $30.6bn in service revenue in 2013, while fixed services, including pay-TV, brought in $9.4bn.

The National Telecom Policy 2012 ensures steady and ample supply of spectrum, coupled with favorable MandA guidelines and mobile operators ready to consolidate, the Indian mobile market is set to drive India as the only Asia Pacific market to register a double-digit CAGR in service revenue growth from 2013 to 2018.

India is the world's largest prepaid market, with 841m prepaid subscriptions that account for 94.9% of total mobile subscriptions. After mobile subscriptions suffered a net decline in 2012 due to the cancellation of 2G licenses, the intensity of price competition has subsided and pricing power has partly returned to the operators. Together with the rise of mobile data consumption, we expect the mobile ARPS in India to climb to $4 in 2018 from $2.91 at the end of 2013.

Reliance Jio participated actively in the recent 900/1800MHz auction to add mobile voice to its nationwide LTE spectrum holding. We believe it is also seeking an acquisition to gain its own nationwide mobile voice network.



Synopsis



“India: Regulatory Changes Coupled with Industry Consolidation Will Unlock New Growth Stage” provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in India today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into India's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



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The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



India in a regional context: this section includes comparisons of the market size and market trends such as its CAGR with that of other countries in Emerging Asia, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Economic, demographic and political context: this section covers the outlook of Indian's 2014 general election, its impact on the overall Indian market, including forecasts and historical figures for population, GDP, GDP per person at PPP, consumer price inflation, and currency exchange rates.

Regulatory environment: this section discusses factors such as the laws and government bodies regulating the telecom markets, number portability, IPTV and content regulation, licensing and spectrum awards and auctions, national broadband plans and updated guidelines on merger and acquisition.

Demand profile: this section forecasts market and segment revenues, with CAGRs and forecast totals provided for various market segments, such as mobile data, broadband Internet access, pay-TV and fixed VoIP.

Service evolution: this section breaks down market revenue in 2013 and 2018 into fixed versus mobile revenues as well as into voice, data and video revenues.

Competitive landscape: this section shows actual revenue market shares of the largest telecom players Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Reliance, Tata and BSNL for 2013.

Major market players: this section lists the ownership and revenues of the four largest private and two largest government-owned telecom players, with a look at what's in store for each one.

Segment analysis: Mobile services: this section looks at subscription and penetration trends, breaks down mobile data revenue, forecasts ARPS and data ARPS, and forecasts market share trends through 2018. It also examines ongoing and future changes in mobile network technology generations in India.

Segment analysis: Fixed services: this section covers key indicators such as fixed-line and broadband penetration rates, ARPL, voice revenue, Internet revenue and market share trends. Access lines are also broken down into PSTN, DSL, fiber (FTTx) and WiMAX.

Segment analysis: Pay-TV: this section looks at subscriptions to pay-TV services through 2018, breaking them down into cable, DTH/satellite and IPTV subscriptions.

Identifying opportunities: this section details a number of opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in the Indian telecommunications market.



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Reasons To Buy



This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of India's telecommunications and pay-TV markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom and pay-TV markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in India.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the India market to operators, vendors and investors.



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