Fast Market Research recommends "India's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The Indian cards and payments industry registered significant growth during the review period (2008-2012). The card payments channel grew at a CAGR of 27.05%, to reach 456.8 million cards in circulation by the end of 2012. In value terms, the card payments channel valued INR19.4 trillion (US$363.0 billion) in 2012. Changing lifestyle demographics, increased popularity of online shopping and higher disposable income per capita supported the growth of cards in circulation. Many Indian banks expanded their networks of automated teller machines (ATMs) during the review period. Part of this expansion involved installing point-of-sale (POS) terminals that accept both debit and credit card payments. Nationally, these terminals registered a CAGR of 17.21% during the review period, increasing from 448,000 terminals in 2008 to 845,653 in 2012. The number of ATMs installed increased at a review-period CAGR of 27.13%, from 43,651 in 2008 to 114,014 in 2012.
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Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of India's cards and payments industry.
- It provides current values for India's cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017.
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting India's cards and payments industry.
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry.
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions.
- It profiles the major banks in India's cards and payments industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to India's cards and payments industry and each market within it.
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within India's cards and payments industry.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in India's cards and payments industry.
- Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in India.
- Gain insights into key regulations governing India's cards and payment industry.
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