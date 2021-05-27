India's Fight Against COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been shocking for those involved in healthcare with the country rapidly overtaking its first wave peak in 2020. Since April, India has been recording more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 every day and the health infrastructure in place in a number of Indian cities has already collapsed under the weight of these shocking numbers. One of the major reasons for the problems that India is facing is thought to stem from the perspective that was being pursued earlier in the year that India had obtained herd immunity and overcome the pandemic. Although this was a view largely being pushed by politicians it was also supported by some figures from the scientific community. As a result, when infection rates in January and February looked low, permission was given for a number of public gatherings from March onwards and experts believe that it's this action that started the unnerving escalation that the country is now experiencing.



Clinical careers as a market have gone through significant expansion in the past year thanks to the impact of COVID-19. As a specialist leading recruiter to the life sciences sector, EPM Scientific has continued to work alongside organizations and individuals to help design bespoke recruitment solutions that create real and long-lasting opportunities for clients and candidates across the USA. This includes jobs in clinical careers, as well as legal and compliance, commercial, R&D jobs and medical communications. Key to being able to solve the big challenge of talent is making the right connections, which is why EPM Scientific has nurtured a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and remains connected to key people in organizations across the life sciences sector. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and receives ongoing training so as to be able to provide the most comprehensive and cutting edge support no matter what the global economy is doing.



EPM Scientific is renowned as a strong recruitment partner for clinical careers, partly due to the firm's nationwide reach, which extends to major cities in the USA such as New York and San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston. This is combined with a unique international perspective as the firm is the go-to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, and also embedded in a 750-strong international team that works across 60 countries. Bespoke recruitment outcomes involve permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are designed specifically for individual business. As a result, EPM Scientific has multiple opportunities available, including: Senior Project Manager, Senior Rebate Analyst, Associate Director Medical Data Scientist, Scientist, Analytical Development & QC and AD HR. For those seeking to define stellar clinical careers, as well as organizations looking for the next big hire, the firm is an obvious partner.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.