Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Addition of Skadden Rothman (www.skadden-rothman.com) Indicative Data Coverage Allows Skadden Rothman DataMX™ to Provide Customers Greater Price Transparency in South East Energy Markets.



Skadden Rothman, provider of SSP data management and distribution solutions for Southeast Asia Energy Markets, announced today that it started redistribute and market power and natural gas indicative data. "Energy traders require easy access to real-time and historic market data to price their products and services, manage their risk, and perform valuations for compliance reporting and disclosure. Given, industry regulatory requirements aren't going away; and fully auditable pricing will be a requirement for some time to come, instant access to accurate and comprehensive market pricing data is more important than ever," said Frederic Young, President, Skadden Rothman DataMX™.



"Today's energy trading firms depend on price transparency and liquidity for their success.



With the addition of Skadden Rothman Indicative Pricing data, Skadden Rothman DataMX™ customers not only gain the means to maintain more accurate daily mark to market reporting, they also get the basis for more meaningful forward market pricing."



"Skadden Rothman (http://www.skadden-rothman.com) Indicative data provides an important piece of the puzzle in creating an accurate view of the market," added Mr. Young.



"We are excited about our DataMX™ colleagues to provide targeted forward energy market information through their state-of-the-art SSP data management and distribution solutions."



About Skadden Rothman

Skadden Rothman (http://www.skadden-rothman.com) offers risk management, advisory and enterprise investment system services to a broad base of retail investors through Skadden Rothman T-Solutions®. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the firm strives to be a notable presence in key global markets, including North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.