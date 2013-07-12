IndiClothing.org Launches New Website, Sharing Fashion Coupons and Reviews

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- IndiClothing.org proudly announces the launch of its new fashion website at http://www.indiclothing.org. The site reviews popular fashion sites and brands and then gives recommendations and coupons to shoppers to help them save money and shop safely online.



The current review is for Modcloth, a popular and quickly growing fashion retailer. Featuring fashions by top designers like Betsey Johnson, Orla Kiely and Plenty by Tracy Reese, Modcloth offers the latest and most current fashions and brands in an interactive shopping experience.



IndiClothing.org fashion reviews give readers tips and insight into the site. In the review for Modcloth, according to the IndiClothing.org, "Indie, retro and vintage clothing is what Modcloth is all about, and believe me when I tell you will have an endless variety too choose from. This is where the clever design of the website comes through. You should have no difficulty navigating the website to find whatever you are looking for."



Tips to enhance visitor's shopping experiences also include the latest promotions and coupons. Modcloth's current specials include free returns and free shipping for all orders over 50 dollars and a 15 dollar coupon for sharing Modcloth with a friend. Customers can check back for new deals at any time, as IndiClothing.org updates promotions as soon as they are available.



IndiClothing.org points out that one of the most unique features about ModCloth is its "Be the Buyer" campaign. Shoppers can vote for the items that they would like to see Modcloth produce and sell exclusively on the site. Other helpful options include wishlists, product reviews by other Modcloth shoppers, and even images of the products that others have purchased for a truly interactive shopping experience.



The IndiClothing.org review of Modcloth finishes with a final recommendation and conclusion. According to the site, " Personally, I give Modcloth a massive thumb’s up. Susan and Eric have really outdone themselves by bringing together all these elements to form this truly unique shopping experience. Go have fun choosing your next favorite items for your wardrobe."



About IndiClothing

