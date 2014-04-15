Indie Anthems Vol. 5 to Feature Waterplanet's Hit Single "Love Song"

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Baltimore’s Waterplanet is a dynamic duo of indie rockers who bring a touch of folk and power pop to their distinct sound. Their track “Love Song” will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5 compilation, set to debut in spring 2014.



Waterplanet is comprised of partners Millie Landrum-Hesser and James Hesser, who share vocals, guitar, and percussion. Millie adds keyboards. Part-time guitarist, Greg Stinson, appears on recent recordings and frequently plays with the band live.



Millie and James each came at music in their own way. As a child, Millie studied classical piano for 12 years and sang in choruses. Her father and sister, both singers, inspired her music-filled childhood. As a teenager, she began writing songs, fiction, and poetry. In her early 20s Millie began playing synthesizer. She frequented live shows, mostly rock, punk, and art bands, seeing hundreds before performing in one, and eventually taught herself percussion and guitar.



James began writing songs as an extension of his visual art in his teens, but didn’t play or sing until his late teens/early 20s. He started jamming with his musically inclined co-workers before beginning to seriously craft his own songs. He also taught himself guitar and percussion, and saw many shows. All of these experiences fueled his passion for songwriting.



Waterplanet draws influences from a wide range of artists, including David Bowie, Beck, Psychedelic Furs, Pink Floyd’s early albums, Tom Waits, Dead Can Dance, Karen Carpenter, Social Distortion, Beethoven and Bach. Waterplanet is compared to bands such as Velvet Underground, Violent Femmes, B52s, REM, Patti Smith, Sonic Youth, Pink Floyd and Apples in Stereo.



The group has released a number of recordings, including several singles, demos and albums. Their album Undercurrent was produced by John Chriest, founding bassist of Baltimore post-punk legends Lungfish. This was due in part to Millie’s association with Chriest. They had played together in the bands The Melvyn and Van Go’s Ear before Lungfish formed. Waterplanet’s track “Heedless/Headless” was selected for Buzzlighter 8, Natural Anthems, a compilation featuring such national acts as Fiery Furnaces, Mary Lou Lord, Ambulance Ltd. and Kaki King.



Waterplanet has opened for national and international acts, including Swedish indie pop band Nervous Nellie at the Delancey in New York City in September 2013. They also opened for L.A. alternative band Spindrift (formerly of Brian Jonestown Massacre) at Baltimore’s Metro Gallery in 2009.



In 2014, Waterplanet plans to finish their album, unveil a new website, and release a video for their track, “Love Song.” They are also pursuing label representation, booking and licensing opportunities.



The video release for “Love Song” will coincide with the track’s inclusion on WiFi PR Group’s compilation Indie Anthems Vol. 5, which is a collection of international talent spanning several genres. The digital mixtape will debut at Coachella in April 2014. WiFi PR will hand out 3,500 download cards for the album to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies will be available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



You can purchase more of Waterplanet’s music from CD Baby. Check out the video for their song “Heedless/Headless” on their YouTube profile.



About Waterplanet Music:

“Love Song” Single (2013)

“Lemmings” Single (2013)

“Frankenstein” Single (2012)

“GoGoGo” Single (2012)

“Hive” Single (Alex Strama remix)

“Heedless/Headless” Single (Buzzlighter 8: Natural Anthems Compilation)

Here We Go

2-Headed Monster Demo

Smokescreen EP

Buzz Demo

Under the Rug Demo

Undercurrent

Waterplanet

Loopy Laura Demo



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/waterplanetband

Twitter: https://twitter.com/waterplanetband

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/waterplanetband



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.