Indie Author Lizzy Ford Signs with Manager Margery Walshaw of Evatopia Entertainment

Vail, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- On November 1, romance and young adult author Lizzy Ford signed with Margery Walshaw of Evatopia, a literary and entertainment management firm out of Beverly Hills, California. Known for her brooding adult and young adult paranormal romances and cult-like following among fans, Ms. Ford has self-published sixteen books since January 2011, including the bestselling adult paranormal romances in the Rhyn Trilogy and War of Gods series.



It was Ms. Ford’s latest release, a young adult paranormal, “Dark Summer,” that drew the attention of Ms. Walshaw. “Dark Summer” is set in a magical boarding school filled with teenagers, known as witchlings, who can control elemental magic. The first book in the trilogy is the tale of twin boys - who will become the Master of Light and Master of Dark on their eighteenth birthdays – and the young woman, Summer, caught between them. Her choice threatens the balance of Light and Dark as well as the lives of those she cares about.



Ms. Ford says she is “thrilled” to be working with Ms. Walshaw and Evatopia, and she fully supports Ms. Walshaw’s plans to pitch the Witchling Trilogy to studios. Ms. Ford went on to say her new manager is sharp and has already offered thoughtful feedback on how to strengthen the popular story.



“This is going to be an awesome partnership,” Ms. Ford said. “Margery has an eye for what’s marketable and the necessary connections with television and movie studios to ensure “Dark Summer” has a real shot at making it onto TV or the big screen. She’s also an absolutely wonderful person to deal with.”



Ms. Ford is known for her uncanny ability to write and self-publish books almost as fast as her readers can read them. Her books have been bestsellers on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and iTunes. With a backlist of sixteen books to choose from and more on their way, Ms. Ford is confident Ms. Walshaw has all the material she needs to draw the interest of TV and movie studios.



Ms. Walshaw is a principal at Evatopia LLC. Evatopia Entertainment is the representation division of Evatopia LLC and serves in a managerial capacity, representing writers of books/film/TV and also songwriters. There are two other divisions under Evatopia LLC: Evatopia Academy, a resource for writers that includes news about the industry and showcases writers’ works; and Evatopia Media, a public relations entity serving publishers, production companies, and film distribution companies to promote the work of their clients/projects.



Evatopia executives have successfully packaged hit shows such as “Pacific Blue,” “Universal Soldier,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Celebrity Fit Club,” among many others.



Contact

Sarah Edmondson/Jennifer Pringle

Lizzyfordbooks@gmail.com

537 S. Stone Bench Rd, Vail AZ 85641

http://www.GuerrillaWordfare.com