“I’ve loved the concept of Etsy since I first discovered it,” said Falbe, a self published indie fantasy author living in Michigan.



She opened her Etsy shop Perfect Pages to sell vintage books, digital images, and other vintage supplies just because she wanted to participate in an online marketplace that supported micro businesses and honored creative arts-oriented entrepreneurs.



“Then Etsy removed some it’s restrictions about using outside manufacturers and that was my opening to list signed paperbacks too. The books are made by book printers just like any book you’d buy at a store. Except now readers can contact me any time, arrange for a personalized signature, and make the purchase,” Falbe explained.



She has two listings of signed fantasy paperbacks available.



The Rys Chronicles is a complete four-book epic fantasy series sold as a set. The set includes Union of Renegades, The Goddess Queen, Judgment Rising, and The Borderlands of Power. The books are 6-inch by 9-inch trade paperbacks produced in small print runs by a U.S. manufacturer. Because The Rys Chronicles series was among the first books she produced when starting her fantasy imprint Brave Luck Books in 2006, she has a clearance price of $19.95 on the four-book set because her stock is running low.



The next signed paperback at Etsy is a historical fantasy Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale. This is her newest release. The story is set in 16th century Bohemia in the heart of the Holy Roman Empire. Thal is a werewolf hero driven by the magic of his witch mother to kill the men that burned her at the stake.



In addition to paperbacks, Falbe also offers her complete line of novels as ebooks at Etsy. The marketplace supports instant downloads on digital goods, so readers can get their ebooks immediately upon purchase.



Falbe plans to offer some of her other titles as signed paperbacks soon. Etsy shoppers can always send her a message to inquire about what she might have available if there is a certain title they would like signed but is not yet listed.



Falbe’s indie novels are also available at her web store Brave Luck Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Kobo, and Smashwords.