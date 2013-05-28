Indie Bands Can Now Promote Music Through Instagram

Madhya Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Online social networking application that allows photo-sharing, Instagram, has made a considerable leap by introducing the application's capability to promote music through snapshots.



About Instagram's Music Promotion



Music promotion through Instagram is made possible by using the application's capability to enhance and capture photographs taken by any phone before being uploaded to any popular social sites. Due to the steady increase of music bands filling in their social online sites with photos and captures that says something about their band and latest gigs, Instagram encouraged the use of the connections and followers that they already have to increase the chances of having their albums sold online.



The latest craze of posting photos with hashtags has made it easier for fans to look for any matching searches and having a good number of Instagram followers for the band can help their sales. Bands can choose to buy Instagram followers or work their online accounts up to attract a large market. Instagram made it easy for fans to connect and keep up with how their favorite bands are up to. All they have to do is just to hit Connect and promotions starts.



About Instagram

Instagram was created by the minds of Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom who both has a knack for crafting and engineering. It was launched in October 2010 and instantly gaining popularity reaching over a hundred million users by April 2012. The application features a unique square shaped box frame, a homage to Kodak Instamatic and Polaroid cameras, for photos with enhancements coming along as the shots were taken and could be easily uploaded to social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Flickr, Foursquare, Posterous and others.



It was first distributed in Apple IOs and made it applicable to iPhone and other Apple products, but then it was decided in 2013 that the application could be used on Android camera phone running in 2.2 Froyo. In April, 2012 Instagram was acquired by Facebook for $1.10 billion and has changed some of its privacy policy in lieu of increased marketing of the application.



About Kevin Systrom

Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder, was a graduate of Management Science and Engineering in Stanford University and his passion for social products and photography has help inspired the creation of the company. He has worked in Google and as an intern in Odeo. Mike Kreiger, the co-founder, also came from the same university and studied Symbolic Systems focusing on Human Computer Interaction. He helped in designing the interface and development of the application. He has been intern at Microsoft's Powerpoint Team and at Xmarks, formerly Foxmarks.