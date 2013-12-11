Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Author of eight fantasy novels Tracy Falbe decided to offer discounts because she noticed that people who enjoyed her free ebooks often came back to purchase a complete series all at once. Now that she has two fantasy series The Rys Chronicles and Rys Rising completely written and published she was in a position to offer special bundle discounts to people willing to buy four to eight ebooks all at once.



At her web store Brave Luck Books fans eager to continue reading either The Rys Chronicles or Rys Rising series can enjoy a 15 percent discount or get 25 percent off both series.



“I wanted to encourage readers to connect with me instead of an impersonal giant retail system,” Falbe explained. “Creators and consumers can touch each other. I pour my heart into all my novels. When that resonates with someone I’m amazed every time. It tells me that I can create stories that others appreciate.”



Brave Luck Books can also service international readers who may not have access to retailers like Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Because Falbe holds the worldwide rights to all her novels, there are no geographic limitations on her customers that people in some countries may encounter when buying media online. Multiple currencies are processed by her checkout system so international shoppers are welcome.



She began selling ebooks to readers worldwide in 2006 when she published Union of Renegades and The Goddess Queen. At the time, her website was her only means of offering her ebooks to the public.



“I began selling ebooks before any of the major retailers allowed self publishers to participate in their marketplaces. Thankfully I’m no longer excluded and my novels are now selling at several popular online retailers like Amazon, Smashwords, Sony, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iBooks, but my website is still very important to me. It’s where I started and Brave Luck Books is where I’ll always be,” Falbe said.



For those not interested in buying ebook bundles, individual titles remain available at a regular price of $4.95 each. People can choose from three popular formats: PDF, Epub, and Kindle. Ebook downloads are delivered immediately after payment.



Her fantasy series titles that qualify for the ebook discount bundles are:



Union of Renegades, The Goddess Queen, Judgment Rising, The Borderlands of Power, Rys Rising, Savage Storm, New Religion, and Love Lost. Her novels are character driven epics of magic, oppression, ambition, and bravery.