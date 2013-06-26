Indie Filmmaker Launches GreenLightAnimalHouse.com to Gain Support for a Reality TV Show Concept

La Center, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Rebecca A. Rodriguez, an independent filmmaker based in the Pacific Northwest, has just launched a new website called Green Light Animal House that she hopes will gather support for a reality television show concept called “Animal House.” This family-friendly and inspirational series will showcase the bond between animals and humans while renovating or building animal shelters and sanctuaries in struggling communities.



By using social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest, Rodriguez hopes to attract a relationship with a television network, cable station or online content provider as well as potential corporate partners for product placement and integration. The Animal House concept has already gathered support from thousands of animal lovers across the country. "Over 60 percent of U.S. households include pets and most are considered family members," Rodriguez says. "People care about animals and it's reflected in their spending and the amount of money that they donate to non-profit animal groups each year," she adds.



As a self-described lifelong animal advocate, Rodriguez’s passion comes through clearly in her Animal House Introduction on YouTube. In the short video, Rodriguez delivers a call-to-action for animal lovers to step forward and support this important effort. "Millions of animals are displaced or discarded each year and they flow through thousands of animal facilities that are outdated or simply falling apart", Rodriguez says. "By providing an organization with the proper tools and environment to care for these animals, you elevate their efforts and inspire entire communities", she says.



The Animal House Sizzle Reel on YouTube does a great job illustrating the concept of the show. The emotional and moving video features an actual animal shelter in Tillamook, Oregon that is in desperate need of help. Located adjacent to the coastal town’s dump, the dog-only shelter is small, dilapidated and difficult for the public to access, thereby impeding potential adopters. The ten-minute sizzle reel demonstrates how the Animal House series will not only create better environments for rescued animals but will provide support for the people who are dedicated to them.



Anyone who would like to learn more about Animal House is welcome to visit Rodriguez’s new website at any time; there, they can watch her introductory video and the sizzle reel.



“Like peanut butter, germs and joy - our effort will only work if it spreads,” Rodriguez noted on her website. “If you would watch this show, we need to hear from you. So please Like Us on Facebook, Follow Us on Twitter and Share It with all your friends.”



About Rebecca A. Rodriguez and “Animal House”

Rebecca A. Rodriguez is a long-time animal advocate and independent filmmaker based in the Pacific Northwest. She founded the humane society on the island of Guam (Guam Animals In Need) in 1989 and went on to run the animal care department at the largest humane society in the Pacific Northwest. During this period, she developed the EVACSAK, an emergency transportation bag for small animals.



Later, she went on to work as a program manager for an animal related foundation where she consulted and mediated for various organizations regarding shelter and program development. She began her career as a filmmaker in 2000, debuting two short films at the Philadelphia Festival of World Cinema and the Seattle International Film Festival. As a result of positive reviews, both films were optioned and distributed through a short film content provider.



To date she has written, produced and directed a collection of short films, numerous commercials, several music videos and one feature film that is currently being used as an educational tool in domestic violence and child endangerment awareness programs. She received the Best Feature Award at the Reel Women International Film Festival in Los Angeles, 2005 as well as the Best Feature by a Northwest Filmmaker Award from the Far From Hollywood Society in Portland, Oregon. She holds one U.S. Patent and currently provides love and shelter to a small group of discarded animals. For more information, please visit http://www.greenlightanimalhouse.com