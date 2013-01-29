Indie Filmmaker Lawrence Adisa and Synergy Pictures Release New Movie "the Love Section"

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The Love Section is a new movie produced by Lawrence Adisa and Synergy Pictures. It tells the story of Ali, a struggling real estate agent by day, ladies’ man by night, who has never seen himself as a committed one-woman type of man. One night while out with his buddy Chris, he meets and instantly falls for Sandrine, a sexy woman, single mother, and a hard worker seeking her next love. Ali’s best friend Joel and his wife couldn’t be more thrilled to see Ali trade in his player ways for commitment, while Sandrine’s best friend Steph is less than thrilled about Sandrine’s new and fast growing romance, and thinks she is jumping the gun by introducing him to her mother and son.



As the real estate market is taking a dump so is Ali’s career and new relationship. In his financial and mental slide Ali starts questioning and analyzing his new relationship. By hook or crook Ali has landed a meeting with real estate mogul James Johnson and if it goes in his favor could change his life for forever. Ali could have the perfect life, the perfect wife, and built in family for the first time if he can steer clear of the obstacles life is throwing his way.



Producer Lawrence Adisa has worked with well-known actors, directors, and artists including Spike Lee, Dick Van Dyke, Bill Cosby, Simon Baker, and Regina King. “My career on screen, behind the camera, and in the writer’s room has been largely influenced by some of the great people and studios I have had the opportunity to work with,” says Adisa. “I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by the best entertainers in the business, and tried to apply what I have learned to the production of this film.”



The Love Section is now available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com, Wal-Mart, Fry’s, Best Buy, FamilyVideo, & Blockbuster.



