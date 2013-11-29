Indie Game Studio CWS Software Seeks Funding via Kickstarter for "Colony Capture: Teaching Games Through Doing".

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Colony Capture is a fun puzzle game designed to be playable across many platforms (Mac/PC/Linux/Android/iOS/Tablets/Consoles), and is developed with the Unity game engine (http://unity3d.com). The rules of the game are a modified version of the game Reversi. Colony Capture uses hexagons instead of squares to increase the complexity of a match, as well as to allow different units to provide players tools for emergent strategies and game-play.



Colony Capture will have a story mode where players will play as the ever industrious and hard working Drone. Players will follow him on his journey to recruit his fellow Bees in an attempt to recapture his colony from the Red Invaders, and to rescue his beloved Queen! Some of the Player units include:

- The Small, but Loyal Drone

- The Explosive, but effective, Bomber

- The Stalwart Warrior

- The Fierce and Powerful Killer

-And the Brilliant, but Egotistical Carpenter



Alongside the Story Mode, CWS Software hopes to offer a series of challenge levels for players to conquer. Also, if they make their stretch goals, Colony Capture will support a networked Multiplayer Mode, so friends can challenge each other online.



This Kickstarter has two main goals:

- Make a casual, fun, puzzle game available on a lot of platforms.

-Document every step of the development process, so CWS Software can provide all the code/assets of the game to backers along with learning materials in the form of documentation(Text/Video), articles, and lessons.



This project will only be funded if at least$15,000 is pledged by Sunday Dec 22, 4:52pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1iQZldC