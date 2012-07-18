Indie Rock Band Human Sacrifice Club to Release New EP July 21, 2012

Newcastle, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Praised by fans as “awesome songwriters and masters of quirky riffs,” UK indie rock band Human Sacrifice Club is scheduled to release their new EP “What Are Your Thoughts on Dynamite?” on Saturday, July 21, 2012. The band’s EP release party will be held at the popular pub Head of Steam in Newcastle and will begin at 7:30 p.m.



Already receiving rave reviews from both indie rock music fans and critics, the Newcastle-based band’s title song “What Are Your Thoughts on Dynamite?” has garnered widespread international acclaim, with more than 83,000 YouTube views in the first five weeks of its release.



The popularity of the song’s video has overwhelmed and excited all four members of Human Sacrifice Club, which includes lead singer and lyricist Micky Robson, drummer Arron Robe, back-up vocalist and lead guitarist Andrew McAllister and bass guitarist Ian Carlson.



Micky said, “The video has gone viral! It's fantastic that our music has been so enthusiastically received in places as far away as America, Australia and Hong Kong; it's been absolutely crazy! We're really passionate about our music, and it’s rewarding to know that so many other people are excited by it too.”



Adding to the hype, the band’s “What Are Your Thoughts on Dynamite?” YouTube video currently sits one spot behind the legendary band, The Killers, in the “Indie Rock” category on Google.



Founded in 2011, Human Sacrifice Club categorizes themselves as an alternative/math rock band, but appeals to lovers of alternative rock, indie rock and a large range of other music genres. This is evidenced by the tremendous level of encouragement the band has been receiving from music enthusiasts.



Fans have been inundating the band with messages of support on their Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages, asking where they can listen to more of the band’s music and expressing their interest in seeing the group perform live.



With the launch of their new EP, fans will get the chance to do just that on July 21, 2012 at Head of Steam. The pub has played host to some very well known bands and Human Sacrifice Club hopes to follow in their footsteps.



Micky said, “The likes of Maximo Park started at the Head of Steam, so we’re hoping Human Sacrifice Club can pick up the baton for the next generation of indie music fans.”



Fans can download a free copy of the band’s song “What Are Your Thoughts on Dynamite?” with the release of their EP beginning July 21, 2012.



For more information about Human Sacrifice Club, visit http://www.facebook.com/HumanSacrificeClub



To download their new EP, visit http://www.humansacrificeclub.bandcamp.com



About Human Sacrifice Club

Founded in 2011, Human Sacrifice Club is an alternative/math rock band based in Newcastle, UK. Made up of lead singer and lyricist Micky Robson, drummer Arron Robe, back-up vocalist and lead guitarist Andrew McAllister and bass guitarist Ian Carlson, the band recently released their new music video “What Are Your Thoughts on Dynamite?” and is schedule to launch their new EP on July 21, 2012. To view the band’s globally popular video, visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdBSRT2VsT4.



For further details contact Les Robson by email l.robson828@btinternet.com