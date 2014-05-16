Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- With mesmerizing melody lines and lyrics that linger long after a listen, Vetta Star’s impassioned take on indie rock has set the Denver indie scene ablaze and garnered them praise from local fans and media alike over the past few years. They’re now promoting their latest single “Cannonball,” which is featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Vetta Star is comprised of four members: Brandon Meagher on vocals and rhythm guitar, Tim Bejarano on lead guitar, Andrew Metzger on bass and Kevin Matthews on drums.



Vetta Star rarely finds themselves compared to other bands, though sometimes vocalist Brandon is thought to resemble the singing of Caleb from Kings of Leon. They draw from a number of different influences from decades of rock legends, including The Beatles, Kings of Leon, Nirvana, Incubus, Quincy Jones, Pink Floyd, Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl and Steely Dan.



Their lyrics have been inspired by those of Roger Waters and David Gilmour of Pink Floyd as well as Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Paul Simon. Those lyrics have been fueled by the such concepts as the death of a close friend (“See You Again”), the overtake of social media and consequential lack of personal communication among young adults, the mental battle of deciding what’s right for you rather than what your parents, peers or societal norms say and having completely unsuspected and wild, out of control nights with friends.



Back in November 2012, the original assemblage of Vetta Star recorded and released a self-titled EP, all of the songs from which can be found on YouTube and iTunes. The majority of those songs were written with the original Vetta Star members. Now, armed with a new arsenal of talent, Vetta Star is focusing on recording and launching new material, particularly their new single, “Cannonball.” The track can be downloaded for free off of their Facebook page, and you can also find it on the Vetta Star YouTube channel.



As for notable accomplishments, Vetta Star has recently been nominated as a RAW Artist’s 2013 Musician of the Year. Because of this nomination, the band was placed in the Colorado music magazine, Colorado Music Buzz. They’ve also opened for the Head and the Heart at the Richie Center on the University of Denver’s campus in May 2013.



Vetta Star is now excited to have their track “Cannonball” featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR wants to get on the radar of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Released at Coachella earlier this month, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Another exciting upcoming event for Vetta Star will be the launch of their official website, where fans will be able to find updates on show and tour dates, media and video releases and new music releases.



To catch Vetta Star live in action, fans can check out their performance at the Blue Bird Theater in Denver on May 29th. They’ll also perform at Final Friday Street Festival in Denver, hosted by Loud Sound Management, on May 30th. Farther in the future, they are booked at Los Globos in Los Angeles on December 3rd for a RAW Artist Los Angeles show.



To take a piece of Vetta Star’s music home, listeners can find all of the band's songs on iTunes and YouTube, and they can stream them on Spotify and SoundCloud. They can also check out a video of Vetta Star performing “Set Sail” live in the studio on their YouTube channel, along with videos of the rest of their songs.



About Vetta Star Music



Vetta Star EP (2012)

“Cannonball” (2014)



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.



Website: http://www.vettastar.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VettaStar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vetta_star

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/vettastarband

ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/vettastar

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/vetta-star



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com