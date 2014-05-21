Indiegogo Bollywood Fitness Infomercial Campaign a First for Crowdfunding

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- MCM Television, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced the launch of the first-ever Crowdfunding campaign for a Direct Response Television Infomercial. Featured on Indiegogo, this ground-breaking Crowdfunding campaign is raising funds for a new half-hour fitness infomercial to be launched by infomercial powerhouse Cannella Response Television; the world’s largest broadcaster of half-hour DRTV Infomercials.



The Bollywood style fitness show will star Sarina Jain, founder of the Masala Bhangra Workout, and compete in the national direct response fitness category with the likes of P90X, Zumba and Billy Blanks.



The show will be produced in the style of a Bollywood musical and the unique Indiegogo fundraising campaign gives donors the opportunity to be a featured performer in the show. The Indiegogo campaign runs through June 13th and the show is scheduled to film in New York City on July 26th.



About The Masala Bhangra Workout

The Masala Bhangra Workout (MBW)is the hottest fitness program to come along in years! This high energy dance workout fuses the fun, vitality and spirituality of Bhangra-style dance and Bollywood-style music with mainstream fitness.



Masala Bhangra was created by Sarina Jain, an accredited fitness instructor, in honor of her dad, who died from cardiac arrest at age 47. Over the past 14 years, Masala Bhangra has evolved into one of the most exhilarating and inspiring fitness programs ever! But this workout is about much more than getting in shape. It's about energizing the soul! After all, "Masala" is the Indian word for SPICY. Add the rhythmic beat of Punjabi music and you can well imagine the passion and enthusiasm that the moves ignite.