Indiegogo Campaign Aims to Create a Realist Virtual Tour Program of the Whole Dogon Country

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The world is full of diverse cultures, incredible art, breathtaking beauty and amazing people and the fellow human beings job is to not only to appreciate such qualities but also do everything possible to preserve and nurse such gems. The Dogon Country in Mali, is one such place, a place full of natural beauty, rich heritage and cultural significance.



This region has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its mesmerizing landscapes, fascinating art and culture and the amazing people who call this place home. Unfortunately, the insurgency in Northern Mali effected daily life in Mali, family and business economy, and led to a standstill in government funding for infrastructure and support for art and culture.



Accordingly, the northern half of the country has long been designated a “red zone” by government foreign offices across the world, and Timbuktu, Jenne and Dogon country, the Malian major tourist places has been left largely unfrequented by tourists, despite their eminent reputation in history and legend. The crisis threatened the whole Malian tourism branch, as well as an entire way of life in which art and culture are promoted to strangers.



A man passionate about preserving and promoting Dogon Country’s unique characteristic, while allowing people to have the opportunity to explore the Dogon Country, without having to physically go there has; has taken the initiative to create a realist Virtual Tour Program of the whole Dogon Country. His plan is a 30 days trip to Dogon Country shooting 360 degree photos of all the prominent place and features of Dogon Country, which will then be transformed into a DVD with standard circuits visit of the Dogon Country with pictures, audio and text explanations. The Virtual tour will allow users to walk in the virtual tour and stop at any point to look around 360 degrees and also have the option to click hot spots or thumbnails to go to other scenes.



Moctar Menta is a a young photograph, designer and a film maker with a Master degree in “Multimedia” from the Conservatory of Art and Multimedia Balla Fasseke Kouyate of Bamako. He specializes in film making and digital photography.



In this quest he needs the help of others to make this dream possible and help the people and the region of Dogon Country. Moctar needs to raise $ 40,000 in funds and he is depending upon people’s passion and generosity to make this all possible. People who help out will not only aid others in need but also earn different perks for their generosity.



To learn more about this campaign please go to: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dogon-country-virtual-tour



