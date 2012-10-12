Indiegogo Campaign to Help in Raising Funds for Incest Victim Recovery

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- This Indiegogo campaign was launched in order to help fund Alexandra’s recovery, the incest victim. Childhood incest is one of those life-long and devastating events that can happen to any child or teen. Yet, it does happen at an alarming rate to thousands of children in America. As a matter of fact, there is 1 child victim who is raped or sexually assaulted every 2 minutes. This Indiegogo campaign is helping to raise funds for her. This campaign will help Alexandra to hopefully achieve a full recovery in what will prove to be a lifelong effort.



Alexandra is a young woman who had suffered several years of physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather. She has huge emotional trauma, spiritual torment and mental anguish, which go hand in hand with acts of incest. This experience has not only virtually destroyed the young child but also decimated her family members as well. Her medical and psychiatric bills are exorbitant. The suffering and pain of this child will continue for a lifetime but people can help with her recovery by donating through Indiegogo.



To learn about and read the life story of Alexandra that will touch any person's heart, or to donate to this Indiegogo campaign, visit http://www.indiegogo.com/childhood-incest.