Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign with Funding Goal of $50,000 Launched for the Development of Bluetooth Smart Home Kit

Shatin, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Apple announced a new "Home" app and service that allows an iPhone or iPad to control smart appliances, lights and locks around the home. "We’ve come up with HomeKit to allow secure pairing so that only your iPhone can unlock your garage door,” said Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief on stage at WWDC 2 Jun 2014.



Bluegic is working on a series products for home automation which is not only supported by Apple and Android phones now, but will surely move towards Apple's new "Home Kit" app standard.



There are two series of products available. One is a consumer series which are all plug and play products. It’s the Bluetooth Plug and Bluetooth Bulb Adapter. These products are very easy to install and don't depends on a router, bypassing security and range hassles. The device can ba taken anywhere and simply plug it in to get it working. There are many smart bulbs on the market but their color scheme may not always be agreeable with homeowners. By using Bluegic’s bulb converter, homeowners can connect any existing bulb they like and still enjoy all of the smart features.



The other product line is the engineering series. It’s designed to replace the traditional light switches and wall plugs in any home. It provides a cool look and feel with color options of black or white to match any décor. In addition, the Bluegic provides different voltage options for any country in the world. Users are not required to change their current home décor or shire an expensive electrician to replace existing switches to make their home smarter.



This project is the brain child of a Member Company of Incu-Tech Programme, HKSTPC which specializes in integrating the Bluetooth 4.0 (also sometimes referred to Bluetooth low energy / BLE) in remote control and automation to lighting, appliances and home control applications of all types. Their Bluetooth Smart product series is unique in market which enables smart home appliances (Switches, Lighting, and more) control wirelessly via Smartphone or tablet.



About Bluegic

Bluegic is the Member Company of Incu-Tech Programme, HKSTPC which specialize in integrating the Bluetooth 4.0 (also sometimes referred to Bluetooth low energy / BLE) in remote control and automation to lighting, appliance and home control applications of all types. Our Bluetooth Smart product series is unique in market which enables smart home appliances (Switches, Lighting, and more) control wirelessly via your Smartphone or tablet.



This crowdfunding campaign started on Jun 04 and will close on July 19, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1kNqNWN