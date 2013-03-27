Indiegogo Functions as an International Crowd Funding Platform

Templeton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Indiegogo is an online crowd funding platform which gives people an opportunity to raise funds for all types of campaigns. This crowd funding platform was launched in the year 2008 by Danae Ringelmann, Slava Rubin, and Eric Schell. Indiegogo is a powerful platform for people to raise funds for anything or areas which they are passionate about. This is a unique web platform which empowers novel ideas and help in contributing money in an easy manner.



Indiegogo initiated its fund raising campaign in 2008 primarily in the film industry and later in 2009 expanded its reach towards all major industries thus becoming a top international crowd funding platform dealing with thousands of campaigns all over the world. The website owners say, “We work on a mission to provide funds for any person in the world who is passionate and works hard”. A funding process is incorporated with an objective to help people worldover to achieve their dream objectives via this creative platform. People can browse through this site to find an innovative campaign and donate for the same.



The web platform offers leading industry tools to promote the different money financing campaigns in an easy but secured manner. The fund raising campaign via Indiegogo does not involve any application fee requirement and is a free process. The website owners say, “It is possible to raise money for any purpose including non profit ventures, personal needs and other unique creative ideas.” People can access this platform globally provided they have a valid bank account. Indiegogo utilizes powerful tools like direct mail, social media integration and other top announcements to increase funding. The web platform markets or earns exposure to the fund campaigns based on “Gogo factor”. This is typically a merit based marketing tactic to track each campaign status. An increased exposure in areas like social media, community and press access is done to expand the reach of specific campaigns. Indiegogo crafts a customized campaign options involving fixed funding option, customized template, multiple funding and education support which is perfect for each funding campaign.



Indiegogo offers a free platform to create/sign up for a new campaign and contribute for the same. This web platform charges 9.0% fee on the total funds raised. If any specific campaign reaches its goal – an over all of 4.0% is charged and a refund of 5.0% is done. In case of any non profit or registered organization, Indiegogo gives a 25% deduction on plat form fees. US based contributors are given a tax deduction on their donations made towards the crowd funding campaign. To know more about this crowd funding platform log in to the company website.



