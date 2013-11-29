Indiegogo Fundraiser Launched for the Creation of Military Buddy for Kids.

Springfield, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Trenee has been in nursing profession since over 20 years, mostly with brave children. When working children's oncology, she wanted to give them something special, but they didn't want cookies or movies. So, she created a Chemo Buddy, then a Hospital Buddy with arms lifted up for a hug, and they loved it. Along with a group of nurses, she makes the stuffed dolls and outfits. They have had many successful presentations and it is such a great feeling for everyone who is a part of these projects to see the happy smiles on children's faces.



Now, the same team wants to make a Military Buddy for lonely kids to hug while their loved one is away. They can take it anywhere with them and hug it at all times. Trenee and her team needs to purchase supplies (stuffing, material, cards, postage) to make these dolls and will be giving them to families who can't afford to purchase one. They want to reach as many families & children as possible. Backers for this great project will enable many children to smile and have a Buddy to hug until their loved one returns home.



Initially, they would like to place 100 Military Buddy Dolls with kids to bring them comfort, love, and let them know others really care and are proud of their Military loved one. Eventually, they hope to branch out to all states, including all children possible. All funds will go to making more dolls, but the team may also use helpers from any state who would like to donate their time and materials for making outfits for the dolls.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 16, 2013 - December 21, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1c5BTX2