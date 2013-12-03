Indiegogo Fundraiser Launched for the Introduction of Revolutionary Big Cat Simulation "Torva Cattus"

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Torva Cattus: A Revolutionary Big Cat Simulation is an online game unlike any other. Players get a glimpse in what it takes to run a sanctuary, zoo or reserve. It uses a fun, realistic and fantasy mixed game setting to educate and entertain the players. In this game, a player can rescue, nurse, breed and re-release wild feline species.



Torva Cattus is really a game of many experiences. Players have the opportunity to customize the game to their liking from the beginning. Players can choose to be one of three account types and may other customizable choices from there. Parents need not worry because the creators have taken every possible measure to insure the safety of young surfers.



The developers of Torva Cattus are raising funds to help continue to build the game. This game is an online simulation that will be free to all players when it is complete. The game play is highly unique. No two players will play the exact same game. Choices made throughout the gaming process turns Torva Cattus into a unique setting for everyone. A game of this caliber requires a lot. The creators need to pay the artists and coders for the game and purchase dedicated servers to insure the game is playable at all times even during updates. The money will be used to fund art and coding needs and place a down payment on a dedicated server. This will allow the game to Open to the public in February.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 24, 2013 - January 13, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/17VWv2y