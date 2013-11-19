Indiegogo Fundraiser Launched to Fund the Start-Up Cost for the Upcoming Show 'A Tribute to Eva Cassidy - How Can I Keep from Singing'

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- How Can I Keep from Singing pays tribute to the music of Eva Cassidy – A North American treasure. Featuring the talented and versatile vocalist, Cayla Brooke, the show takes you on a journey from Eva Cassidy’s humble beginnings in Washington DC, to some of her most magical moments on stage and ultimately her untimely death in 1996.



“People have either heard of Eva – and are devoted fans,” commented Cayla Brooke. “Or they have yet to be! For both groups, this show is a magical experience.”



Featuring over 25 songs it’s an audible feast of musical styles ranging from jazz and blues, to gospel, country and folk. “Just none of that pop crap,” as Eva would say. Where else can you hear Songbird, Over the Rainbow, Wayfaring Stranger, Fields of Gold and Danny Boy all in setting? Cayla deftly blends these songs together seasoning them with her own brand of wit and sparkle.



Cayla is joined on stage by the charismatic and gifted vocalist Tom Pickett adding some funk and good old fashioned soul to the mix. The four piece band is led by Bill Sample on piano and featuring Rene Worst on bass, David Ivaz on guitar and Buff Allen on drums.



The money donated will go towards the start up costs of putting on a small run of the show in the Spring of 2014. It is during that very important run that minor changes to the script and music will be made in an effort to get the show tour ready. Theatre interest has already been expressed for the 2014/2015 season by some playhouses and in as much How Can I Keep from Singing has been booked for a one week run in September 2014.



All funds raised will be spent on

- Booking a theatre

- Advertising.

- Posters, handouts and programs

- Changes to music charts and creating new ones

- Simple set pieces, costumes and props

- Hiring a choreographer and lighting designer

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 06, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).