Indiegogo Fundraiser with a Funding Goal of €75,000 Launched for the Soundlocations Project

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Soundlocations offers a brand new and unique platform to all artists. A network of rehearsal rooms and the possibility to perform live on stage, combined with several different Services for musicians will be launched.



The Soundlocations concept was developed over a 6 years period, discussed with countless people and always rated as very good and useful.



With funding support,

- Soundlocations will get established internationally in the next few years.

- Young and talented Bands will benefit from a wide range of services relating to the music business.

- Support the interaction between musicians and their fans.

- Live contact and communication between the locations and home for all members of the project.



If the team working on this project doesn’t reach their financial goal at Indiegogo, the assembly of Soundlocations will be delayed, but not stopped. The residue will be financed from private sources.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 26, 2013 - January 25, 2014 (11:59pm PT).