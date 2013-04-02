Indiegogo.com Announces Its Campaigning and Funding Platform

Templeton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Indiegogo.com makes it easy for customers to hold campaigns and follow their interests. The website offers a good platform for people to advertise their products and passions and thereby raise money for the same. The funding process is fixed by empowering people from various parts of the world to achieve extraordinary things through the idiegogo platform.



People with varied passions and interest can approach the company and the company will provide tools to accomplish the same. The CEO of the website, Jason Ratzlaff, promotes his latest technical discovery, the locking extension cord and says “it’s about time for me to use my technical aptitude for something I really love”. In addition, he explains the working and project progress of the locking extension cord.



The company website reads “everyone has the opportunity to raise money and now everyone does”. People are now using the website as a platform to raise millions of dollars for their campaigns. Users who wish to raise money can do so by without any additional fee or application processes.



Creating a campaign is simple with the website. People just need to tell the world, what they are doing, and the ways they can lend their hands and the perks they get for becoming significant contributors. With indiegogo, people can also use the social media platform to promote their passions. Sharing, tweeting, and encouraging people around the world to boost campaigns are some of the ways to get started with indiegogo. By browsing the campaigns on the site, anyone would be inspired to discover something new, start a campaign, and join the millions in the website. To know more details of the campaigning and funding programs of the website visit their official site at www.indiegogo.com



The website was launched in the year 2007, by a set of inspired founders who belong to various backgrounds and had different interests. The founders had tried to raise money individually for something they were passionate about and they came up short. Ideas were innumerable but funding was limited, so indiegogo came into being as a crowdfunding solution. The website provides a platform for people who are inspired and want to follow their passions. The industry offers tools to such passionate people to achieve their dreams.



