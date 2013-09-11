IndieTalentSearch.com to Launch a Unique Competition for Indie Artists

Tampa Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- This is not your Mother’s American Idol. A new music competition is launching that gives independent artists an opportunity for real exposure, on and offline. The competition is called “Indie Talent Search”. It spotlights 25 emerging artists from all genres of music.



The show is geared for those looking for an alternative to the traditional televised talent competition. As the third season of “The X Factor” airs, consider becoming a part of the digital subculture. The Indie Talent Search is free to watch and released every Tuesday, beginning on October 15, 2013.



There will be 25 musical acts who will be selected by industry judges to compete in the IndieTalentSearch.com competition. Viewers can watch the show on www.IndieTalentSearch.com or www.ExtremeLiveMusic.com . Fans have until noon the following Friday to vote for their favorite Artists. The winner will be revealed and highlighted during the next week’s episode.



When the 5 finalists have all been revealed, the Season Finale will air. Each artist can choose to keep the same music video that qualified them for the finals, or they can present a new video of their choice. The season’s 5 finalists will compete in the Finale where their videos will be aired and new behind the scenes footage revealed.



The last band standing is Indie Talent Search’s first winner and they will receive a generous prize package including the opportunity to sign a recording contract. Other prizes include studio time, equipment, merchandise, retail ready CD’s as well as the exposure generated by being featured in the competition.



How do indie artists apply for consideration?



It’s easy. Simply go to IndieTalentSearch.com and click on the “enter the contest” link on the main menu. They must complete the brief form that asks for Artist info and a link to the Artist’s music video. Indie Talent Search is only seeking submissions from bands, singer/songwriters and artists who are actively working to promote a current or upcoming music release.



IndieTalentSearch.com is a joint effort between ExtremeLiveMusic.com and Expat Records. ExtremeLiveMusic.com is a cutting-edge indie music video promotion platform that services over 1,000 independent artists from across the globe. It is a recognized and reputable platform for users to easily promote and discover Indie Music. The recently revamped Expat Records will produce the show in its Tampa Bay based HD multimedia studios.



Deadline to enter is October 5, 2013!



To learn more visit the following sites:

www.IndieTalentSearch.com

www.ExpatRecords.com

www.ExtremeLiveMusic.com



For more information, contact

Faye Nicolette

Toll Free: 1-800-780-3201

Mobile: 863-608-6803



Rogers & Stephens Omnimedia, Inc.

24705 US Hwy 19 N

Clearwater, Fl 33763