IndigenousPath.com Releases Cleansing Torch That Removes Bad Spirits from the House with Help of Gabonese Shamanism

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Every culture has different ways of solving problems. And when it comes to problems within the home, solutions can vary widely. Some cultures use fire symbolism to rid homes of bad omens, while other cultures use water as a purification tool.



In Gabonese shamanism, special handmade cleansing torches are used to cleanse evil from the home. Used for thousands of years in Gabon, Africa, Gabonese shamanism is helping a new generation of followers solve the problems of modern day life. At IndigenousPath.com, visitors can learn more about Gabonese shamanism and its special healing properties.



The IndigenousPath.com website recently revealed a special cleaning torch that is designed to fix a multitude of problems within the home. Specifically, the torch is designed to remove bad spirits from the home. A spokesperson for IndigenousPath.com explained how these spirits can manifest themselves:



“These bad spirits can come to our attention in a number of different ways. Sometimes, those living in a home with bad spirits may have nightmares or bad dreams. Others may feel unease when walking around the home, or feel uncomfortable when standing alone in the dark at night. Bad spirits can exist in the house following the death of a previous homeowner, or they may simply be attached to some material object.”



But no matter where the bad spirits come from, the Gabonese cleansing torch aims to push these spirits away – permanently. The torch is offered as part of a house cleansing kit, which is a handcrafted shamanic package from the Bwiti tradition of Gabon designed to protect homes on a spiritual level.



The IndigenousPath.com website explains that the kit is 100% fair trade and is organic wild-crafted in Gabon. Users simply light the handcrafted torch in their home in order for the cleansing process to begin.



Following a home cleansing, homeowners should be able to feel more at ease within the home:



“After cleansing the home, homeowners can expect to sleep better and experience fewer bad dreams. Many people also report feeling more comfortable when standing in their own home at day or night. This is a perfect kit for anyone who is sick and tired of hearing strange noises in their home at night and just wants some relief in order to sleep.”



