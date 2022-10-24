NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Indirect Procurement BPO market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The worldwide Indirect Procurement BPO market size is projected to arrive at USD 241570 Million by 2027, from USD 180540 Million of every 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027



Key Players in This Report Include:

Capgemini (France), Xchanging (United Kingdom), WNS (India), TCS (India), Genpact (United States), IBM (United States), Accenture (Ireland), GEP (United States), Wipro (India), Corbus (Noida)



Definition:

Indirect procurement, additionally regarded as oblique spend, includes the buy of the items and services, materials and substances â€" such as computers, hardware, software, maintenance, utilities and tour â€" that are required for the every day strolling of a business. Indirect procurement is the sourcing of all items and offerings for a commercial enterprise to allow it to keep and advance its operations. Indirect procurement helps the organisation for clean functioning and receives decentralized in nature. It receives lesser visibility and a proportionately decrease share of funding regarding resources.



Market Trends:

Technological improvements in BPO



Market Drivers:

Growing business operation activities



Market Opportunities:

Growth in research and development and subsequent technological advancements



The Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

- Type (Marketing Related Services, IT Related Services, HR Related Services, Facilities Management & Office Services, Others),

- Application (Finance & Accounting, Human Resources, Knowledge Process Outsourcing, Procurement & Supply Chain, Customer Services, Others),

- Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud),

- Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others)



Global Indirect Procurement BPO market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



