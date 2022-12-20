NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Latest added Individual Health Insurance Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are HDFC Ergo (India), Niva Bupa (India), Kotak General Insurance (India), IFFCO-Tokio (India), Bharti AXA Life (India), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Aetna Inc. (United States), Anthem (United States), Cigna (United States), Blue Shield of California (United States), Humana Inc. (United States), Kaiser Permanente (United States), PingAn Insurance (China), Aon plc (United Kingdom) etc.



Individual Health Insurance Market Definition:

The individual health insurance plan offers benefits to the individuals its doesn't cover family members. Among the employers, individual health insurance is becoming much popular due to its low cost and availability of discounts on the premium. The individual health insurance plan comes with great flexibility as users can change policy coverage according to their requirements and also allows controls over co-pays and deductibles. Increasing health expenses and outburst of coronavirus around the world has created significant opportunities for the individual health insurance market. Another reason for buying individual health insurance is that it offers the maximum sum insured to the policyholder compared to the group insurance.



Market Growth Drivers:

- Growing Popularity of Individual Health Insurance As It Holder Can Avail High Sum Insured

- Surging Demand of Individual Health Insurance in SMEs for Their Employees Due to Low Premiums Compared to Group



Influencing Trend:

- The Inclination Towards the Digital Platforms to Gain Insights and Buy Insurance



Challenges:

- Unable to Claim During the 30 Days of Commencement and Long Waiting Periods for Specific Diseases and Surgical Procedures



Opportunities:

- Portability, Availability of Discounts on Premiums, and Better Control on Deductibles and Limits



The Global Individual Health Insurance segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Agencies, Brokers, Bancassurance, Others}), Coverage (In-Patient Hospitalization Expenses, Day Care Procedures, COVID-19 Treatment, Domiciliary Hospitalization, Pre and Post-Hospitalization Expenses, Alternative Treatment, Organ Donor Expenses, Preventive Health Check-up, Emergency Road Ambulance), Gender (Men, Women)

The regional analysis of Global Individual Health Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



