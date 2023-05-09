NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Individual Health Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Individual Health Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



HDFC Ergo (India), Niva Bupa (India), Kotak General Insurance (India), IFFCO-Tokio (India), Bharti AXA Life (India), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Aetna Inc. (United States), Anthem (United States), Cigna (United States), Blue Shield of California (United States), Humana Inc. (United States), Kaiser Permanente (United States), PingAn Insurance (China), Aon plc (United Kingdom)



The individual health insurance plan offers benefits to the individuals its doesn't cover family members. Among the employers, individual health insurance is becoming much popular due to its low cost and availability of discounts on the premium. The individual health insurance plan comes with great flexibility as users can change policy coverage according to their requirements and also allows controls over co-pays and deductibles. Increasing health expenses and outburst of coronavirus around the world has created significant opportunities for the individual health insurance market. Another reason for buying individual health insurance is that it offers the maximum sum insured to the policyholder compared to the group insurance.



Market Trend

The Inclination Towards the Digital Platforms to Gain Insights and Buy Insurance



Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Individual Health Insurance As It Holder Can Avail High Sum Insured

Surging Demand of Individual Health Insurance in SMEs for Their Employees Due to Low Premiums Compared to Group



Challenges

Unable to Claim During the 30 Days of Commencement and Long Waiting Periods for Specific Diseases and Surgical Procedures



Opportunities

Portability, Availability of Discounts on Premiums, and Better Control on Deductibles and Limits



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Individual Health Insurance market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Individual Health Insurance market study is being classified by Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Agencies, Brokers, Bancassurance, Others}), Coverage (In-Patient Hospitalization Expenses, Day Care Procedures, COVID-19 Treatment, Domiciliary Hospitalization, Pre and Post-Hospitalization Expenses, Alternative Treatment, Organ Donor Expenses, Preventive Health Check-up, Emergency Road Ambulance), Gender (Men, Women)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Individual Health Insurance market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Individual Health Insurance Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.