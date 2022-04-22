Individual Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Munich Re, Humana, Aon

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Individual Health Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Individual Health Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

HDFC Ergo (India), Niva Bupa (India), Kotak General Insurance (India), IFFCO-Tokio (India), Bharti AXA Life (India), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Munich Re (Germany), Aetna Inc. (United States), Anthem (United States), Cigna (United States), Blue Shield of California (United States), Humana Inc. (United States), Kaiser Permanente (United States), PingAn Insurance (China), Aon plc (United Kingdom)



Definition:

The individual health insurance plan offers benefits to the individuals its doesn't cover family members. Among the employers, individual health insurance is becoming much popular due to its low cost and availability of discounts on the premium. The individual health insurance plan comes with great flexibility as users can change policy coverage according to their requirements and also allows controls over co-pays and deductibles. Increasing health expenses and outburst of coronavirus around the world has created significant opportunities for the individual health insurance market. Another reason for buying individual health insurance is that it offers the maximum sum insured to the policyholder compared to the group insurance.



Market Trends:

- The Inclination Towards the Digital Platforms to Gain Insights and Buy Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Surging Demand of Individual Health Insurance in SMEs for Their Employees Due to Low Premiums Compared to Group

- Growing Popularity of Individual Health Insurance As It Holder Can Avail High Sum Insured



Market Opportunities:

- Portability, Availability of Discounts on Premiums, and Better Control on Deductibles and Limits



The Global Individual Health Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Agencies, Brokers, Bancassurance, Others}), Coverage (In-Patient Hospitalization Expenses, Day Care Procedures, COVID-19 Treatment, Domiciliary Hospitalization, Pre and Post-Hospitalization Expenses, Alternative Treatment, Organ Donor Expenses, Preventive Health Check-up, Emergency Road Ambulance), Gender (Men, Women)



Global Individual Health Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Individual Health Insurance market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Individual Health Insurance market.

- -To showcase the development of the Individual Health Insurance market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Individual Health Insurance market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Individual Health Insurance market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Individual Health Insurance market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Individual Health Insurance market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Individual Health Insurance near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Individual Health Insurance market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



