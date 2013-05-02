Individual Life Insurance in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Individual Life Insurance in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Ireland. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for individual life insurance. 'Individual Life Insurance in Ireland to 2017: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Ireland. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Irish life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for individual life insurance in the life insurance industry in Ireland for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on number of active policies, gross written premiums, number of schemes offered, Insurance penetration and paid claims for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering individual life insurance in Ireland
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of active policies, gross written premiums, number of schemes offered, Insurance penetration and paid claims
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
