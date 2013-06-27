Individuals Can Now Share Their Interior Design Ideas Through Pinterior-Design.com

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- A unique website that will enable individuals to share their interior design ideas and discuss various home improvement projects has recently been launched by Pinterior Design. Members of the site can upload their favorite interior design ideas, like ideas uploaded by other members and comment on any numerous ideas that have already been shared by interior design enthusiasts around the world. Considered as a gold mine for people seeking ideas for their home improvements, the website is open to everyone, who can become members via a simple registration process.



The media spokesperson of Pinterior Design quoted on their recent launch and the capabilities of the website, “The website is very similar to popular social networking sites except that it is focused on interior design ideas only. We wanted to create a platform that will enable individuals to share and discuss ideas with minimum restrictions. The website is completely based on members’ activities, which offers a rare opportunity to view interior design ideas according to personal preferences of people around the globe. The ‘likes’ by the members enables individuals to view ideas that are the most popular.”



The website is integrated with Facebook, Twitter and Google allowing its frequent visitors to choose an alternate ‘logging in’ option. The site is organized according to various home improvement categories and according to the popularity of the ideas. Each idea has an image and a brief description written by the member who has uploaded the idea. Another option of starting a board is also available to its members, who want to share multiple ideas of a specific style.



The media spokesperson further quoted on future plans of Pinterior Design, “We have already received immense attention and our members are increasing steadily. The simplicity of the site has been one of the major reasons for our instant success. We are also offering a unique platform which is not readily available anywhere else. If there is popular demand then we will further add features to the website. Since the website comprises of content by the people, for the people, we only have to concentrate on maintenance and the website design.”



About Pinterior Design

