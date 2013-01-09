inDIVISIBLE: Powerful New Young Adult Dystopian Novel by Ryan Hunter Examines Fictional Future Filled with Fear.

Enoch, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Enoch, Utah – Dystopian novels have long been a staple of the Young Adult genre. However, following the release of a compelling new novel by Ryan Hunter, the genre is experiencing a revitalized and fresh appeal.



‘inDIVISIBLE’ presents a powerful concept where the Government controls each and every aspect of each person’s life, movements and relationships.



Synopsis:



Brynn Aberdie had everything: a loving family, security and an electronic implant that monitored every move. Brynn had everything but freedom. When her father’s life is taken Brynn vows to find that freedom, but it’s a task that puts her life at stake. She’s tagged as a terrorist and put on an Alliance kill list, forcing her to leave her home and become the rebel they already believe her to be. Brynn learns a lesson many in One United have already learned – by failing to protect their rights, Citizens have forfeited their lives with little hope to ever recover their own identities.



inDIVISIBLE takes a look at a future where the government has taken control. They decide where you live, where you work, where you attend school and with whom you associate. The Government’s tool to obtain this control? Fear.



As the author explains, what started out as a novel quickly became a tool for learning about one’s own principles.



“inDIVISIBLE wasn't written to be a story of fear and government coercion. It was just a story, but turned into more - a novel that promotes the idea of living what we believe in, in standing for what we know is right. It's also a story of discovering love and self. The relationship between T and Brynn is endearing, innocent and a journey of discovery as they begin to pursue their own interests for the first time in their lives,” says Hunter.



Continuing, “inDIVISIBLE was written after a disturbing dream in which I felt the despair of a total lack of freedom, of having every thought and action censored and observed. It encompasses the fears I have of the world my children are experiencing.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews. With some even calling it a ‘modern-day 1984’, feedback is proving increasingly positive.



“First time in a while that I've stayed up 'til the wee hours of the morning to finish a book. It is also one of those books that you keep thinking about for a while after you've finished it,” says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another, Jeanie Walker, was equally as impressed. She said that, “Wow! This book is incredible! It opens your eyes to what our lives would be like without the freedoms we now enjoy. It is a very well written story of two young people who learn for themselves how precious freedom is, and how controlled our lives are without it. It is a must read for everyone! You won't want to put it down. It is a real thought provoker!”



With so much success on her hands, Hunter refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“With the current level of government intrusion, readers are saying inDIVISIBLE wakes them to the issues surrounding us today. While primarily a story of fiction, I hope it helps people stand up and fight for their innate principles,” she concludes.



‘inDIVISIBLE’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/118bOlK



About the Author: Ryan Hunter

Ryan Hunter has been writing most of her life as a novelist, journalist and freelancer – enjoying every bit of the writing scene except for the brief stint as ‘product description’ writer … Her earliest novel appeared on construction paper, bound with staples and followed two kittens on a journey of self realization. She was eight.



Ryan enjoys running, hiking, swimming, traveling and spending time with her family. She’s the mother of five children and currently lives in southern Utah.