Indoff and Magliner Vendor Partner for Twenty Five Years

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Since beginning as a material handling company in 1971, Indoff has expanded into a $100 million company by keeping its focus squarely on the future. Jim Malkus, president and CEO of the company, noted growth would not have been possible without the company’s Partner Program. “Our Partner Program has transformed the company; by focusing on what we do best—financing and administrative tasks—we free up our talented sales partners to focus on serving their customers. This combination has fueled our growth to $100 million+ business-to-business distributor.”



Headquartered in St. Louis, the company focuses on providing tools such as websites, e-marketing campaigns, catalogs, and flyers to help Indoff partners sell in their own fashion. “Working with Magliner, a quality vendor partner, helps make what we do at Indoff possible. We take experienced, talented sales professionals and we give them the opportunity to take care of their customers’ needs in the way they believe is best. Value-engineered solutions and products are our specialty, and Magliner fits that description to a T,” says Malkus.



Indoff has been a Magline customer for quarter of a century.



