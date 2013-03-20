Indogroupon Gives Access to Some Great Deals

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- For those who want access to some great saving coupons and discount deals, Indogroupon is a one stop shop. Derived as a rival to groupon.com, this local Indonesian coupon site gives its users the best deals and discounts on all lifestyle products, so that people can save some money on their shopping and outings, without having to compromise on quality.



Indogroupon.com, also popularly known as Groupon Indonesia, is an Internet site under the company named PT. Indogroupon Citra Perkasa in the territory of the Republic of Indonesia. This is an IT company established by a group of students to carry a "Frugality Movement". It has been registered as "groupon" in Indonesia since the year 2010 and in 2013 already received the legal recognition papers under the Indonesia Government. In 2011, Groupon.com tried to gain entry in to the Indonesian market and since they couldn’t use their original name ‘Groupon’, they chose to illegally using a local groupon clone. However, their fate will rely on a court hearing, while the original Groupon Indonesia still enjoys local favors from their reliable and loyal fans who have supported the company since its very beginning since 2010.



At indogroupon.com, the goal is to keep the customers happy. The company has ties with all local vendors and this is why it is only at their site Indonesians will find the best everyday deals for restaurants, movies, shopping, entertainment and much more. They have a wide range of categories that shoppers can choose from and do their best to get their customers the most competitive prices by doing a thorough market research. What makes their system stand apart is that it is intelligent and incorporates a variety of new phenomena in the cyber world and IT in recent years, but still the strength of their business lies in their expert dealings with the local markets.



While the illegal entry of groupon.com has created waves in the Indonesian markets, the creators of Indogroupon are confident that their entry will play no role in the popularity of their already established business. “We worked hard to create Indogroupon. Starting from domain name search, trademark registration, company formation, tidal ideas to software development that continues to this day, we have worked on the whole concept ourselves. Many competitors have tried to first set foot in this field in Indonesia and yet we remain to be the Number #1 Groupon Indonesia brand. We believe that the reason for this is that we have put in a lot of good preparation to make our site truly local while at the same time so global, and this has been possible because the entire team is thorough and careful and this has helped us become the most dominant player in Indonesia”, says Lee Anthony, CEO of Indogroupon.



